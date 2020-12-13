Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Down to $5.97

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.27. Veru shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 58,959 shares.

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veru by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veru by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

