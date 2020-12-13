Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Shares Gap Down to $640.00

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $640.00, but opened at $610.00. Victoria plc (VCP.L) shares last traded at $610.00, with a volume of 82,606 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 345.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The firm has a market cap of £718.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.12.

Get Victoria plc (VCP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58). Also, insider Gavin Petken bought 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05).

About Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.