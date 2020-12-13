Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of SDGR opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $8,535,854.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $50,680,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,957,377 shares of company stock valued at $340,958,071.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

