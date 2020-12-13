Vince (VNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.28). Vince had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VNCE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vince has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.32.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

