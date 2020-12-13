Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Shares Gap Up to $255.00

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $255.00, but opened at $290.00. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) shares last traded at $281.00, with a volume of 2,147,200 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market cap of £563.96 million and a PE ratio of 58.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.27.

In other Volution Group plc (FAN.L) news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 16,704 shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

About Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

