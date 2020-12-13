Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $98.00. The stock traded as high as $85.28 and last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 1800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,173. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

