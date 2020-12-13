Warburg Research Analysts Give Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) a €41.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.40 ($39.29).

ETR BDT opened at €38.55 ($45.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.03. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $391.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

