Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

