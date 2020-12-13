Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE AVNT opened at $38.72 on Friday. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

