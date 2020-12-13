WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.40

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 6777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

