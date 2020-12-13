Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.01

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 3386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 317.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.