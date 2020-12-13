Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $25,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 420,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 379,455 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $4,617,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 40.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 517,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.