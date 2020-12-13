Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,458,000 after acquiring an additional 181,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.