Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Shares of Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $27.80. Wey Education plc (WEY.L) shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

