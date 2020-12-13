Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 24,769 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $176,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,609 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 144.6% in the third quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 180,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after buying an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,559,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,114,000 after buying an additional 214,141 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

