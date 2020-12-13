WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.48

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 32637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 138.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,907 shares of company stock worth $8,303,048. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $46,381,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $45,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

