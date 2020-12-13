XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Gap Up to $4,320.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4,320.00, but opened at $4,510.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $4,390.00, with a volume of 3,640 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,315.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,091.97. The firm has a market cap of £850.28 million and a PE ratio of 46.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

About XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

