Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,735,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Yamana Gold worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Yamana Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 567,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.