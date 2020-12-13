Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 2,665,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,722,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

