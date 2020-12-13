Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post sales of $323.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.78 million and the lowest is $314.00 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.50 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

