Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

