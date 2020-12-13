Zacks: Analysts Expect SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SINA’s earnings. SINA posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SINA.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. SINA’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SINA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.16. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $45.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 1,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 53,540 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

