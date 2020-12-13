Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.68. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 178.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

