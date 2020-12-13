Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.31 Million

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post $246.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.03 million and the lowest is $244.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $954.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.40 million to $955.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $19.08 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 136.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.