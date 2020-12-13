Zacks: Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $674.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) to announce sales of $674.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $647.95 million. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

NYSE WYND opened at $43.67 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.89 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

