Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $486.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.30 million to $489.70 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $448.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

