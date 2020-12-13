Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report sales of $81.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.93 million and the highest is $84.82 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $82.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $332.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.68 million to $336.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $342.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of NHI opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

