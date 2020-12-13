Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $420.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $423.14 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

