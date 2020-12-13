Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $246.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.60 million and the highest is $248.03 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $954.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.40 million to $955.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

UTZ opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.