Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.34 Million

Brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce $23.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $100.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $101.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $152.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

