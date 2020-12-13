Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce sales of $325.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APOG opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.