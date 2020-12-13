Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.50 Million

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce sales of $24.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $54.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 million to $58.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $225.54 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $269.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,260.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,161 shares in the company, valued at $203,376,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

