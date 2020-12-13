Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce sales of $24.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $54.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 million to $58.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $225.54 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $269.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,260.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,161 shares in the company, valued at $203,376,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.