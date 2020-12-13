Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to “Buy”

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

