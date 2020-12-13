Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.17. Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 46,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

