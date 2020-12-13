Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $6.44. Zedge shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 22,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Zedge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zedge Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.