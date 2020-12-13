Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $6.44. Zedge shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 22,811 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Zedge had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 25.68%.

About Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

