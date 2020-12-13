Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 350 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 389.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

