-$0.07 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $200.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

