100,000 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Shares of AACQU stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

