15,682 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Solar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.