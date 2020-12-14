17,954 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 988,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,094,000 after purchasing an additional 114,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 44.4% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $83.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

