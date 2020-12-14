5,790 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 575,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $193.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.09 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.68.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

