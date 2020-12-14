8,819 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

