Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens cut Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

AAN stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

