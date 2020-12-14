ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.84 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

