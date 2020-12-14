ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AEY opened at $3.57 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

