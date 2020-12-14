Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,167,464 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $73.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

