Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ferrari by 7.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $214.89 on Monday. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

