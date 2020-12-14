Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,449 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 231.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

