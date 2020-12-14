Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.18.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $147.65 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.